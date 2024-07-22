PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament, Will Gordon missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after better results July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over the last three times Gordon has entered the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Gordon last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC77-75+10
    7/22/2021MC73-72+3
    7/23/2020MC69-74+1

    Gordon's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Gordon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon is averaging -2.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -3.876 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.4316.2
    Greens in Regulation %-74.54%72.22%
    Putts Per Round-31.1731.3
    Par Breakers-31.02%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%13.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has played six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.876

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

