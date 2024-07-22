Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Will Gordon missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after better results July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over the last three times Gordon has entered the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Gordon last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|7/22/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|7/23/2020
|MC
|69-74
|+1
Gordon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Gordon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging -2.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -3.876 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|74.54%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.17
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.02%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has played six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.876
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.