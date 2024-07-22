PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Vincent Norrman of Sweden lines up a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Vincent Norrman finished 50th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    Latest odds for Norrman at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Norrman finished 50th (with a score of 7-under) in his only appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Norrman's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235066-70-73-68-7

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of -1.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -2.550 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman has a -0.342 mark (145th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Norrman has delivered a -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.82. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (176th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.7311.4
    Greens in Regulation %3468.27%63.25%
    Putts Per Round17830.8230.1
    Par Breakers17619.38%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.90%18.80%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 47.1%.
    • Norrman, who has 43 points, currently sits 195th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2800.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.342-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.323-0.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.960-1.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.344-2.550

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

