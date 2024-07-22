Vincent Norrman betting profile: 3M Open
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Vincent Norrman of Sweden lines up a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Vincent Norrman finished 50th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Norrman finished 50th (with a score of 7-under) in his only appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Norrman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -1.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -2.550 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 ranks 45th on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman has a -0.342 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norrman has delivered a -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.82. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (176th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.7
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.27%
|63.25%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.38%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.90%
|18.80%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 47.1%.
- Norrman, who has 43 points, currently sits 195th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.280
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.342
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.323
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.960
|-1.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.344
|-2.550
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.