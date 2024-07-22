Vincent Norrman betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Norrman has an average of -1.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.