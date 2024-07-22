Tyson Alexander betting profile: 3M Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks for a higher finish in the 2024 3M Open after he took 20th shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Alexander has entered the 3M Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 20th, posting a score of 12-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Alexander's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
Alexander's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 0.945 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -3.945 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 65th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.309. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.02%.
- On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.55, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|302.0
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|62.02%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.55
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.36%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.67%
|22.22%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has participated in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Alexander has collected 121 points, which ranks him 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
- Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.563
|-2.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.309
|-1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.027
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.458
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.388
|-3.945
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.