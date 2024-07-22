Tyson Alexander betting profile: 3M Open

This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.

Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.