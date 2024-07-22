PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander looks for a higher finish in the 2024 3M Open after he took 20th shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Alexander has entered the 3M Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 20th, posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Alexander's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232069-67-68-68-12

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Alexander has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 0.945 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -3.945 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 65th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.309. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.02%.
    • On the greens, Alexander has registered a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.55, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65302.0307.4
    Greens in Regulation %16662.02%56.11%
    Putts Per Round4028.5528.4
    Par Breakers11423.36%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.67%22.22%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has participated in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Alexander has collected 121 points, which ranks him 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
    • Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.563-2.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.309-1.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.027-0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4580.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.388-3.945

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.