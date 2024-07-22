Tyler Duncan betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 40th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Duncan has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.