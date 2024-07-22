PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Duncan has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Duncan finished 20th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Duncan's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232064-67-71-70-12
    7/21/20224573-70-66-73-2
    7/22/2021MC72-69-1
    7/4/20198370-68-74-1

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Duncan has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.421. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.54%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 156th. He has broken par 20.45% of the time (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134293.7293.2
    Greens in Regulation %6766.54%66.27%
    Putts Per Round15629.5229.3
    Par Breakers16820.45%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.76%13.89%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Duncan, who has 105 points, currently ranks 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.376). That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2270.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.421-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0110.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3240.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.508-0.540

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

