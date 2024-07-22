Tyler Duncan betting profile: 3M Open
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Duncan has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Duncan finished 20th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Duncan's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|7/21/2022
|45
|73-70-66-73
|-2
|7/22/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|7/4/2019
|83
|70-68-74
|-1
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Duncan has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.421. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.54%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 156th. He has broken par 20.45% of the time (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|293.7
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.54%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.52
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|168
|20.45%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.76%
|13.89%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Duncan, who has 105 points, currently ranks 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193 (he finished 51st in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.376). That ranked 30th in the field.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.227
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.421
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.011
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.324
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.508
|-0.540
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the 3M Open.
