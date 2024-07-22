PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

    In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Troy Merritt concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Merritt has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Merritt missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC72-71+1
    7/21/20224972-69-70-72-1
    7/22/20213964-71-70-74-5
    7/23/2020MC73-69E
    7/4/2019770-64-66-68-16

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 0.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 144th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.263 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144292.7299.1
    Greens in Regulation %9365.95%67.01%
    Putts Per Round6728.7629.8
    Par Breakers5325.21%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.71%14.58%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Merritt ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.166-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2632.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.117-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.148-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0660.882

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

