Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.