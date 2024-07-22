Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open
In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Troy Merritt concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 seeking a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Merritt has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- Merritt missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|7/21/2022
|49
|72-69-70-72
|-1
|7/22/2021
|39
|64-71-70-74
|-5
|7/23/2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
|7/4/2019
|7
|70-64-66-68
|-16
Merritt's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 0.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 144th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a 0.263 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|292.7
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|65.95%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.76
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.21%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.71%
|14.58%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Merritt ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.166
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.263
|2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.117
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.148
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.066
|0.882
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.
