Trace Crowe betting profile: 3M Open

This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.187 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.834 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 60th in that tournament).