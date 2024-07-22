Trace Crowe betting profile: 3M Open
At the ISCO Championship, Trace Crowe struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Crowe's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of 0.416 in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 76th, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe has a -0.368 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 19th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|300.4
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.96%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.58%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.27%
|14.58%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
- Crowe, who has 124 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.187 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.834 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 60th in that tournament).
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 27th in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.139
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.368
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.105
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.122
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.213
|0.416
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.