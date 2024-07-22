PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open

    When he hits the links July 25-28, Tony Finau will look to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 15-under and placed seventh at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Finau at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Finau has entered the 3M Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 14-under, and his average finish has been 12th.
    • In 2023, Finau finished seventh (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Finau's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023766-66-67-70-15
    7/21/2022167-68-65-67-17
    7/22/20212872-67-68-70-7
    7/23/2020365-66-69-68-16
    7/4/20192366-68-69-68-13

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau has an average of 1.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 9.083 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.865 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30307.3303.0
    Greens in Regulation %2668.69%64.81%
    Putts Per Round11829.1128.7
    Par Breakers4225.66%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.84%12.04%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Finau, who has 1579 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
    • Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.344). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1660.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8654.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3612.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1971.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1949.083

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

