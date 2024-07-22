Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open

Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

Finau has an average of 1.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.