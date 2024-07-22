3H AGO
Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open
When he hits the links July 25-28, Tony Finau will look to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 15-under and placed seventh at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Finau has entered the 3M Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 14-under, and his average finish has been 12th.
- In 2023, Finau finished seventh (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Finau's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|7/21/2022
|1
|67-68-65-67
|-17
|7/22/2021
|28
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|7/23/2020
|3
|65-66-69-68
|-16
|7/4/2019
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau has an average of 1.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 9.083 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.865 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|307.3
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.69%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.66%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.84%
|12.04%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Finau, who has 1579 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
- Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.344). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.166
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.865
|4.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.361
|2.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.197
|1.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.194
|9.083
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the 3M Open.
