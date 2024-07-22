Tom Whitney betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.