Tom Whitney betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney hits the course in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Whitney is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Whitney's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Whitney has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging -2.624 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -1.745 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (48th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.053, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.95, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|296.8
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.86%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.95
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.15%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|17.33%
|18.89%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 35.3%.
- Currently, Whitney ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings with 82 points.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.265
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.053
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.539
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.554
|-2.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.774
|-1.745
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the 3M Open.
