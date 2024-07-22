Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.