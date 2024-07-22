PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 72nd-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Hoge has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Hoge finished 20th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232068-69-68-67-12
    7/21/2022467-68-66-70-13
    7/22/2021MC74-73+5
    7/23/20204669-67-70-70-8
    7/4/20192368-71-65-67-13

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.911, while he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.50%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 48th. He has broken par 26.79% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139293.2296.3
    Greens in Regulation %5067.50%63.54%
    Putts Per Round4828.6229.1
    Par Breakers2326.79%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.38%19.79%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • With 1411 points, Hoge currently sits 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0070.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9111.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.263-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.156-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8121.175

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

