Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open
Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 72nd-place finish at The Open Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Hoge has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Hoge finished 20th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|7/21/2022
|4
|67-68-66-70
|-13
|7/22/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|7/23/2020
|46
|69-67-70-70
|-8
|7/4/2019
|23
|68-71-65-67
|-13
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.911, while he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.50%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 48th. He has broken par 26.79% of the time (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|293.2
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.50%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.62
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.79%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.38%
|19.79%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- With 1411 points, Hoge currently sits 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.007
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.911
|1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.263
|-1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.156
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.812
|1.175
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.