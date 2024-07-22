PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at The Open Championship, Thriston Lawrence ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Lawrence's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Lawrence has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lawrence is averaging -2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.1298.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.48%56.35%
    Putts Per Round-28.7929.0
    Par Breakers-23.81%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%12.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.662

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

