Thriston Lawrence betting profile: 3M Open
In his last competition at The Open Championship, Thriston Lawrence ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a higher finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Lawrence's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Lawrence has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lawrence is averaging -2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.1
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.48%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.81%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.662
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the 3M Open.
