Thriston Lawrence betting profile: 3M Open

Lawrence has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Lawrence has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.