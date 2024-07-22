PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

    Taylor Pendrith hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 72nd-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Pendrith missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC71-68-3

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 2.193 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 2.844 in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.7 yards) ranks 18th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.011.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18309.7307.6
    Greens in Regulation %10465.48%65.56%
    Putts Per Round2228.3928.6
    Par Breakers7424.60%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.38%15.00%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 1214 points, Pendrith currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.090. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.016-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0111.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.096-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5552.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6582.844

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

