Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.

Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.090. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.