Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open
Taylor Pendrith hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 72nd-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Pendrith missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 2.193 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 2.844 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.7 yards) ranks 18th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.011.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.7
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.48%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.39
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.60%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.38%
|15.00%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 1214 points, Pendrith currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.090. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.016
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.011
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.096
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.555
|2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.658
|2.844
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.