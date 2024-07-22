PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Taylor Moore of the United States chips to the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Taylor Moore of the United States chips to the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Moore at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Moore's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 1.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.316 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.18% of the time (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52303.3307.8
    Greens in Regulation %11465.06%61.11%
    Putts Per Round7228.8028.8
    Par Breakers15721.18%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.33%13.10%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Moore ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 741 points.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.941). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.316-3.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.059-0.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0881.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.016-2.322

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.