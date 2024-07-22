Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of 1.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.