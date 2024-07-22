Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Taylor Moore of the United States chips to the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Moore's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 1.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.316 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.18% of the time (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.3
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|65.06%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.18%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.33%
|13.10%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Moore ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 741 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.941). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.316
|-3.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.059
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.088
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.016
|-2.322
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.
