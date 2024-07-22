Stewart Cink betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 47th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.