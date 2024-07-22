PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink betting profile: 3M Open

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Stewart Cink of the United States tees off on the second hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Stewart Cink shot 9-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Cink at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Cink's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Cink last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Cink's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233774-63-67-71-9
    7/21/20222471-69-65-73-6
    7/22/2021MC69-73E
    7/23/20204669-68-70-69-8

    Cink's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -0.678 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.1302.8
    Greens in Regulation %-67.44%68.40%
    Putts Per Round-29.6430.0
    Par Breakers-20.52%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.51%16.32%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.678

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-69-69-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6266-67-70-73-44
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the 3M Open.

