Stewart Cink betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Stewart Cink of the United States tees off on the second hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink shot 9-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Cink's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
- Cink last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Cink's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|7/21/2022
|24
|71-69-65-73
|-6
|7/22/2021
|MC
|69-73
|E
|7/23/2020
|46
|69-68-70-69
|-8
Cink's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -0.678 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.1
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.44%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.52%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.51%
|16.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.678
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.