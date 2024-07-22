Sean O'Hair betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Sean O'Hair of the United States lines up his putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over the last three times O'Hair has played the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, O'Hair failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
O'Hair's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|7/21/2022
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|7/22/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
O'Hair's recent performances
- In his last five events, O'Hair finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair is averaging -2.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.3
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.55
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.44%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.94%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.310
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.