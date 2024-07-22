3H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Seamus Power hits the links in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 after a 65th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Power at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Power missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2020.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Power's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/23/2020
|MC
|68-78
|+4
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Power has an average of 2.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 2.308 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Power .
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.187 mark (67th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|296.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.24%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.88
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.68%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.50%
|13.89%
Power's best finishes
- Power is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 73.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Power has compiled 659 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.036.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.080
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.187
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.018
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.127
|2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.002
|2.308
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.