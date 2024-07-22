Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.036.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.