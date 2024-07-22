PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition, Scott Piercy missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Piercy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Piercy's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023W/D80+9
    7/21/2022465-64-66-76-13
    7/22/20217172-68-74-75+5
    7/23/2020MC73-70+1
    7/4/20191562-70-69-69-14

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Piercy has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Piercy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging -3.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -3.902 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %-70.71%76.59%
    Putts Per Round-29.4530.3
    Par Breakers-25.00%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.14%11.90%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.902

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

