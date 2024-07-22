Scott Piercy betting profile: 3M Open
In his most recent competition, Scott Piercy missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Piercy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Piercy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|W/D
|80
|+9
|7/21/2022
|4
|65-64-66-76
|-13
|7/22/2021
|71
|72-68-74-75
|+5
|7/23/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|7/4/2019
|15
|62-70-69-69
|-14
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Piercy has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Piercy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging -3.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -3.902 Strokes Gained: Total.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.71%
|76.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.45
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.14%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.902
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the 3M Open.
