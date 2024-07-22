Scott Gutschewski betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Gutschewski has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.

Gutschewski has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.