3H AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: 3M Open

    Scott Gutschewski placed 31st in the 3M Open in 2022, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Gutschewski finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Gutschewski's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20223172-67-70-71-4

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Gutschewski has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.183 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.553. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.85%.
    • On the greens, Gutschewski's -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 19.97% of the time (171st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.9301.3
    Greens in Regulation %15562.85%71.30%
    Putts Per Round15029.4130.2
    Par Breakers17119.97%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16517.53%13.43%

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Gutschewski sits 214th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points.

    Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.092 mark ranked in the field.
    • Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.517 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 1.130 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Gutschewski posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.822, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Gutschewski recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.183-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.553-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.126-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.456-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.318-2.095

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6168-68-66-74-84
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

