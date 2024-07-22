Scott Gutschewski betting profile: 3M Open
Scott Gutschewski placed 31st in the 3M Open in 2022, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Gutschewski finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Gutschewski's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|31
|72-67-70-71
|-4
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Gutschewski has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Gutschewski has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.095 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
- Gutschewski has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.183 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.553. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.85%.
- On the greens, Gutschewski's -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 19.97% of the time (171st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.9
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.85%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.41
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|171
|19.97%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.53%
|13.43%
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Gutschewski sits 214th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points.
Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.092 mark ranked in the field.
- Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.517 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 1.130 mark ranked in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Gutschewski posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.822, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Gutschewski recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.183
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.553
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.126
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.456
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.318
|-2.095
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the 3M Open.
