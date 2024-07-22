Samuel Stevens betting profile: 3M Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 57th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Stevens has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 14-under and finishing 10th.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Stevens' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.776 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stevens is averaging 4.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.328.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 81st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|307.1
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.84%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.86
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.65%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.59%
|8.61%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Stevens sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 432 points.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.535 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.403
|2.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.328
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.165
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.300
|1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.539
|4.937
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.