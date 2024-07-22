PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 57th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Stevens has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 14-under and finishing 10th.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Stevens' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231069-69-66-66-14

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.776 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Stevens is averaging 4.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.403 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.328.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 81st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32307.1312.7
    Greens in Regulation %2468.84%76.11%
    Putts Per Round8128.8629.4
    Par Breakers2426.65%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.59%8.61%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Stevens sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 432 points.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.535 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4032.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.328-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1650.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3001.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5394.937

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.

