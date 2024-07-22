Samuel Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.776 Strokes Gained: Putting.