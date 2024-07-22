3H AGO
Sam Ryder betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed seventh at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
Latest odds for Ryder at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Ryder has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 12-under.
- Ryder last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 15-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|7/21/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|7/22/2021
|25
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|7/23/2020
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|7/4/2019
|34
|69-66-71-66
|-12
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.019 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Ryder .
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.358 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.0 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.336, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 90th. He has broken par 26.25% of the time (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|291.0
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|66.88%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.90
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.25%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.58%
|15.87%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- With 282 points, Ryder currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that event, he finished 16th.
- Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.977 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.358
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.336
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.154
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.104
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.071
|-1.019
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.