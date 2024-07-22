PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed seventh at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Ryder has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Ryder last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 15-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023770-66-65-68-15
    7/21/2022MC74-70+2
    7/22/20212569-69-69-69-8
    7/23/2020MC76-69+3
    7/4/20193469-66-71-66-12

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.019 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.358 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.0 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.336, while he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 90th. He has broken par 26.25% of the time (29th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156291.0301.9
    Greens in Regulation %6066.88%68.25%
    Putts Per Round9028.9029.6
    Par Breakers2926.25%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.58%15.87%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • With 282 points, Ryder currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 2.168. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.977 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.358-0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3360.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.1540.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.104-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.071-1.019

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

