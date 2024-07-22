Sam Ryder betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.