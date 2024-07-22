PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

    Sam Burns looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2020's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Burns' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In 2020, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Burns' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/23/20203270-69-69-66-10
    7/4/2019766-66-72-64-16

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns is averaging 2.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 4.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns has a 0.016 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages 28.11 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40305.3308.4
    Greens in Regulation %13264.13%59.44%
    Putts Per Round1328.1127.7
    Par Breakers3925.73%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2613.16%14.44%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Although Burns has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
    • As of now, Burns has compiled 1209 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 4.057. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 4.328. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3621.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.016-1.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0892.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3242.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7914.717

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

