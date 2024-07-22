3H AGO
Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open
Sam Burns looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2020's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Burns' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- In 2020, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Burns' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/23/2020
|32
|70-69-69-66
|-10
|7/4/2019
|7
|66-66-72-64
|-16
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns is averaging 2.116 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 4.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns has a 0.016 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns' 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages 28.11 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|305.3
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.13%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.11
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.73%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.16%
|14.44%
Burns' best finishes
- Although Burns has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
- As of now, Burns has compiled 1209 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 4.057. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 4.328. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.362
|1.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.016
|-1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.089
|2.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.324
|2.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.791
|4.717
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the 3M Open.
