Sam Burns betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.

Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 4.057. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 4.328. In that tournament, he finished 15th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).