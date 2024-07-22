Sahith Theegala betting profile: 3M Open

Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.

Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.