3H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sahith Theegala seeks a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Theegala has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Theegala missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Theegala's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC72-67-3
    7/21/2022MC73-73+4
    7/23/2020MC72-72+2

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 3.705 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.401 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a 0.391 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57302.7298.1
    Greens in Regulation %4767.63%64.51%
    Putts Per Round7528.8128.9
    Par Breakers8124.24%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.77%16.36%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • With 1945 points, Theegala currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4011.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3911.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0821.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.421-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1313.705

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the 3M Open.

