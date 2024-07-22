3H AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala seeks a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
Latest odds for Theegala at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Theegala has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
- Theegala missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Theegala's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/23/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 3.705 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Theegala .
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.401 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a 0.391 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.7
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.63%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.81
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.24%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.77%
|16.36%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- With 1945 points, Theegala currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.401
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.391
|1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.082
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.421
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.131
|3.705
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.