3H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

S.H. Kim betting profile: 3M Open

    S.H. Kim enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities after a 55th-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Kim has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 27th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232771-64-70-68-11

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.125 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.185 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.376 mark (151st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.84, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.34% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62302.2304.0
    Greens in Regulation %17061.04%60.76%
    Putts Per Round527.8428.2
    Par Breakers4725.34%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.45%17.36%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Kim has 342 points, placing him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.044 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.185-0.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.376-2.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2370.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5052.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.181-0.509

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

