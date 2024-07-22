S.H. Kim betting profile: 3M Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.044 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.