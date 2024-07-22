3H AGO
S.H. Kim betting profile: 3M Open
S.H. Kim enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities after a 55th-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his last competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Kim has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 27th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.125 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.185 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.376 mark (151st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.84, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|302.2
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.04%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.84
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.34%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.45%
|17.36%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Kim has 342 points, placing him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.044 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.185
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.376
|-2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.237
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.505
|2.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.181
|-0.509
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
