Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has an average finish of 39th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 39th.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -3.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 124th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.211 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|295.5
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.07%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.30
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.24%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.80%
|14.24%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times (60%).
- As of now, Hisatsune has compiled 360 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.158 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.015
|1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.211
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.205
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.149
|-3.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.282
|0.150
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.