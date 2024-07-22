Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.158 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.