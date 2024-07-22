PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: 3M Open

    Ryo Hisatsune looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 39th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -3.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 this season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 124th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.211 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124295.5300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1969.07%72.92%
    Putts Per Round13829.3030.7
    Par Breakers11723.24%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.80%14.24%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times (60%).
    • As of now, Hisatsune has compiled 360 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.158 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0151.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2111.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2050.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.149-3.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2820.150

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.