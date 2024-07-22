Ryan Moore betting profile: 3M Open
Ryan Moore will appear July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the ISCO Championship, shooting 16-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Moore's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Moore's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/21/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|7/22/2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|7/23/2020
|12
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|7/4/2019
|MC
|69-75
|+2
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 0.537 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 24th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.431, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.89%.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 20.11% of the time (170th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|288.1
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.89%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.36
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|20.11%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.22%
|13.89%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
- With 191 points, Moore currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.014 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.305. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.000
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.431
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.230
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.533
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.129
|0.537
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.
