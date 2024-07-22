PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Moore will appear July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the ISCO Championship, shooting 16-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Moore at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Moore's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 14-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Moore's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC70-71-1
    7/21/2022MC71-75+4
    7/22/2021MC74-67-1
    7/23/20201265-70-67-68-14
    7/4/2019MC69-75+2

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 0.537 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 24th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.431, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.89%.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 20.11% of the time (170th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165288.1290.8
    Greens in Regulation %4267.89%68.52%
    Putts Per Round14329.3629.4
    Par Breakers17020.11%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.22%13.89%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
    • With 191 points, Moore currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.014 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore delivered his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.305. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.000-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4310.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2301.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.533-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1290.537

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

