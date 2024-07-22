Ryan McCormick betting profile: 3M Open
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick enters play in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 31st-place finish at the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- McCormick is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCormick has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- McCormick is averaging 1.663 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -0.732 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.617, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.7 yards) ranks 34th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 81st on TOUR with a mark of 0.115.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (72nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.81%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.69%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.97%
|14.58%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, McCormick has 124 points, placing him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.026.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.531, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.617
|-2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.115
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.130
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.388
|1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.244
|-0.732
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.