Ryan McCormick betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, McCormick has an average finish of 38th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.

McCormick is averaging 1.663 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.