Braden Shattuck betting profile: 3M Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Braden Shattuck hits the course in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Shattuck is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Shattuck's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Shattuck has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Shattuck finished 72nd in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Braden Shattuck has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 2.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shattuck is averaging -6.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's best finishes
- Shattuck took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.159
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the 3M Open.
