Braden Shattuck betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Shattuck has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Shattuck finished 72nd in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.

Braden Shattuck has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 2.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.