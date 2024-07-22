Russell Knox betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Russell Knox has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Knox has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Knox finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Knox's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|7/22/2021
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|7/23/2020
|MC
|76-67
|+1
Knox's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Knox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knox is averaging 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.3
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.69%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.17
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.54%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's best finishes
- Knox has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.061
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.