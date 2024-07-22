Russell Knox betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 38th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Knox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Knox is averaging 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting.