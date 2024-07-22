Roger Sloan betting profile: 3M Open
After he finished 38th in this tournament in 2022, Roger Sloan has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Sloan has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2022, Sloan finished 38th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Sloan's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|38
|70-69-70-72
|-3
|7/22/2021
|16
|64-69-70-72
|-9
|7/23/2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
|7/4/2019
|15
|67-67-67-69
|-14
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sloan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 46th.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.956 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.475 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.019.
- On the greens, Sloan has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.1
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.08%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.13
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.61%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.97%
|12.04%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Sloan sits 188th in the FedExCup standings with 56 points.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.475
|-2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.019
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.304
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.171
|1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.019
|0.956
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the 3M Open.
