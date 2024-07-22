PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Roger Sloan betting profile: 3M Open

    After he finished 38th in this tournament in 2022, Roger Sloan has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Sloan has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2022, Sloan finished 38th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Sloan's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20223870-69-70-72-3
    7/22/20211664-69-70-72-9
    7/23/2020MC69-73E
    7/4/20191567-67-67-69-14

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Sloan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 46th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.956 in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.475 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.019.
    • On the greens, Sloan has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.1294.6
    Greens in Regulation %5367.08%68.83%
    Putts Per Round12229.1328.9
    Par Breakers10323.61%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.97%12.04%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Sloan sits 188th in the FedExCup standings with 56 points.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.475-2.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0191.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3040.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1711.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0190.956

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-69-70-70-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5367-68-73-70-104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

