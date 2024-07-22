Roger Sloan betting profile: 3M Open

This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.