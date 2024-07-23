Robert Streb betting profile: 3M Open
Robert Streb looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Streb's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28.00 putts per round (fourth).
Streb's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/21/2022
|11
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|7/22/2021
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|7/23/2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
|7/4/2019
|34
|68-70-67-67
|-12
Streb's recent performances
- Streb has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streb has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert Streb has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Streb is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streb is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.53%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.20
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|8.68%
Streb's best finishes
- Streb, who took part in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Streb's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 14th in that event.
- Streb earned 145 points last season, which placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.684
|-
Streb's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-68-68
|-10
|51
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|66-68-65-75
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|69-69-73-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|-64
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the 3M Open.
