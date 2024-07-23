PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb betting profile: 3M Open

    Robert Streb looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Streb at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Streb's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Streb's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28.00 putts per round (fourth).

    Streb's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC70-71-1
    7/21/20221168-67-71-70-8
    7/22/2021MC71-70-1
    7/23/2020MC73-69E
    7/4/20193468-70-67-67-12

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Streb has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert Streb has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Streb is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streb is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streb .

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.6304.1
    Greens in Regulation %11666.53%72.22%
    Putts Per Round13229.2029.3
    Par Breakers15320.44%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%8.68%

    Streb's best finishes

    • Streb, who took part in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Streb's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 14th in that event.
    • Streb earned 145 points last season, which placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1050.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.684-

    Streb's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-68-68-1051
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-68-71-70-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-69E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6567-70-69-71-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6466-68-65-75-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-75+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5969-69-73-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77-64--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.