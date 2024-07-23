Robert Streb betting profile: 3M Open

Streb has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Streb has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Robert Streb has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

Streb is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.