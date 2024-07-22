Robby Shelton betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Shelton has an average finish of third, and an average score of 16-under.
- Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|7/22/2021
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|7/23/2020
|3
|68-68-68-64
|-16
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.060.
- On the greens, Shelton's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 16th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|291.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.25%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.21
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.21%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.81%
|14.24%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Shelton has collected 204 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.060 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.563
|-1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.060
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.357
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.022
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.124
|0.437
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the 3M Open.
