Robby Shelton betting profile: 3M Open

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.060 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.