3H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Shelton has an average finish of third, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC74-66-2
    7/22/2021MC74-69+1
    7/23/2020368-68-68-64-16

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.060.
    • On the greens, Shelton's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 16th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152291.3298.1
    Greens in Regulation %14863.25%63.54%
    Putts Per Round1628.2128.3
    Par Breakers5325.21%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.81%14.24%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Shelton has collected 204 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.060 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.563-1.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0600.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3570.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0220.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1240.437

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

