Richard Hoey betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Richard Hoey finished the weekend at 33-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for an improved score.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Hoey is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hoey's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 21-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoey is averaging 4.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.655 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.126. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.4
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.52%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.27
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.23%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.28%
|10.07%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
- Currently, Hoey has 353 points, placing him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.655
|1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.126
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.131
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.444
|1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.205
|4.588
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.