Richard Hoey betting profile: 3M Open

Over his last five events, Hoey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 21-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.