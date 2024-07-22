PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richard Hoey betting profile: 3M Open

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Richard Hoey finished the weekend at 33-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Hoey is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 21-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoey is averaging 4.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.655 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.126. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (134th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20309.4316.1
    Greens in Regulation %3068.52%69.44%
    Putts Per Round13429.2728.6
    Par Breakers5225.23%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.28%10.07%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
    • Currently, Hoey has 353 points, placing him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.683). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6551.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1260.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.1310.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.4441.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2054.588

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.

