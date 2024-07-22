Raul Pereda betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pereda is averaging -0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.