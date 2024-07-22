Raul Pereda betting profile: 3M Open
At the ISCO Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is trying for better results in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Pereda's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging -0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -5.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.7
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.89%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.10
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.19%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut two times.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.328
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the 3M Open.
