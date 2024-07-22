PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the ISCO Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is trying for better results in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Pereda's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pereda is averaging -0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -5.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.7293.4
    Greens in Regulation %-53.89%59.26%
    Putts Per Round-28.1029.3
    Par Breakers-19.44%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.19%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut two times.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.328

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

