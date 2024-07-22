PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

    In his most recent tournament, Rafael Campos missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Campos at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Campos has played the 3M Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Campos' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/22/2021MC76-74+8

    Campos' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Campos has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -0.865 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.145 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season, which ranks 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.001, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.42%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 22.37% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.1309.4
    Greens in Regulation %3368.42%63.89%
    Putts Per Round16129.5829.6
    Par Breakers13322.37%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.67%19.44%

    Campos' best finishes

    • While Campos has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 188 points, Campos currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.907). That ranked in the field.
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.159-2.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.0010.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.337-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.243-0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.738-4.145

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.