Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.

Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.907). That ranked in the field.