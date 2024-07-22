Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open
In his most recent tournament, Rafael Campos missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Campos has played the 3M Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Campos' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/22/2021
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Campos' recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Campos has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -0.865 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.145 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season, which ranks 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.001, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.42%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 22.37% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.1
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.42%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.58
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.37%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.67%
|19.44%
Campos' best finishes
- While Campos has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 188 points, Campos currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that event.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.907). That ranked in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.159
|-2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.001
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.337
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.243
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.738
|-4.145
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.