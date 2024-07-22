3H AGO
Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open
Pierceson Coody enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a second-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Coody's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 4.485 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 5.477 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.4 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.418 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|310.4
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.67%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.52
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.89%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.56%
|12.22%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
- Currently, Coody has 300 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.060
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.418
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.211
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.686
|4.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.117
|5.477
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.