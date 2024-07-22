Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103). That ranked fifth in the field.