Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open

    Pierceson Coody enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a second-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Coody at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 4.485 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 5.477 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.4 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.418 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12310.4313.1
    Greens in Regulation %6566.67%65.83%
    Putts Per Round3828.5227.4
    Par Breakers3525.89%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.56%12.22%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Coody has 300 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
    • Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0601.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.418-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.2110.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6864.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1175.477

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.

