Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.