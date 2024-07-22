Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open
Peter Malnati enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the John Deere Classic.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Malnati has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|7/21/2022
|11
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|7/22/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/23/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/4/2019
|46
|67-70-70-67
|-10
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Malnati is averaging -4.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.559 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 121st, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.302. Additionally, he ranks 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.82%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|295.8
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|60.82%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.49
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.29%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.64%
|20.14%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Malnati, who has 794 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.559
|-2.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.302
|-1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.018
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.470
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.373
|-4.527
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.