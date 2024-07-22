PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Peter Malnati enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Malnati has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC70-75+3
    7/21/20221168-69-69-70-8
    7/22/2021MC70-71-1
    7/23/2020MC73-73+4
    7/4/20194667-70-70-67-10

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Malnati is averaging -4.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.559 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 121st, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.302. Additionally, he ranks 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.82%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121295.8298.6
    Greens in Regulation %17360.82%60.42%
    Putts Per Round3428.4929.5
    Par Breakers11523.29%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.64%20.14%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Malnati, who has 794 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.559-2.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.302-1.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.018-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.470-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.373-4.527

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

