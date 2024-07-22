Paul Barjon betting profile: 3M Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed 31st in this tournament in 2022, Paul Barjon has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Barjon has entered the 3M Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 31st, posting a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Barjon's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|31
|72-67-69-72
|-4
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 61st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Barjon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging 0.547 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging -5.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.137 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.0 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon has a -0.911 mark (177th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.76. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.0
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.58%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.76
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.33%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|19.12%
|19.05%
Barjon's best finishes
- Although Barjon has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 23.5%.
- Currently, Barjon ranks 176th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.137
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.911
|-3.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.932
|-3.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.222
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.927
|-5.676
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the 3M Open.
