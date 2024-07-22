PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Paul Barjon betting profile: 3M Open

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 31st in this tournament in 2022, Paul Barjon has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Barjon has entered the 3M Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 31st, posting a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Barjon's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20223172-67-69-72-4

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 61st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Barjon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Paul Barjon has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging 0.547 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging -5.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.137 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.0 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon has a -0.911 mark (177th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.76. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14310.0313.0
    Greens in Regulation %16062.58%61.51%
    Putts Per Round16629.7629.7
    Par Breakers4825.33%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance17519.12%19.05%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Although Barjon has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 23.5%.
    • Currently, Barjon ranks 176th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808.
    • Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1370.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.911-3.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.932-3.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2220.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.927-5.676

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
