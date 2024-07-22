Paul Barjon betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.