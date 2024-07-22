3H AGO
Patton Kizzire betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire enters play in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 50th-place finish at the ISCO Championship.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Kizzire has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Kizzire's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|7/21/2022
|38
|68-69-72-72
|-3
|7/22/2021
|39
|72-67-70-70
|-5
|7/23/2020
|46
|69-70-70-67
|-8
|7/4/2019
|34
|65-74-67-66
|-12
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kizzire has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kizzire .
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.557 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.47 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|300.2
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.22%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.47
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.49%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.01%
|11.81%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.
- With 241 points, Kizzire currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.036
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.557
|1.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.108
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.383
|-2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.030
|1.216
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.