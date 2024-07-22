Patton Kizzire betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.

Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.