Patton Kizzire betting profile: 3M Open

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire enters play in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 50th-place finish at the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Kizzire has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Kizzire's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC74-70+2
    7/21/20223868-69-72-72-3
    7/22/20213972-67-70-70-5
    7/23/20204669-70-70-67-8
    7/4/20193465-74-67-66-12

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kizzire has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.557 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.47 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78300.2299.6
    Greens in Regulation %372.22%75.35%
    Putts Per Round15529.4730.4
    Par Breakers827.49%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.01%11.81%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.
    • With 241 points, Kizzire currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0360.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5571.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1080.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.383-2.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0301.216

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

