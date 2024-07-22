PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

    Patrick Rodgers will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 34th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Rodgers finished 37th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233769-67-69-70-9
    7/22/20213971-69-71-68-5
    7/23/20203266-68-70-70-10

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rodgers has an average of 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.4 yards) ranks 39th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.316.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 29.13 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.4304.1
    Greens in Regulation %2868.64%68.52%
    Putts Per Round12229.1329.0
    Par Breakers14221.95%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.72%12.04%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • While Rodgers has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 915 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2510.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.316-1.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1050.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0391.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0780.220

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.