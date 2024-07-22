3H AGO
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 34th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished 37th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|7/22/2021
|39
|71-69-71-68
|-5
|7/23/2020
|32
|66-68-70-70
|-10
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Rodgers has an average of 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Rodgers .
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.4 yards) ranks 39th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.316.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 29.13 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.4
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.64%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.13
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|142
|21.95%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.72%
|12.04%
Rodgers' best finishes
- While Rodgers has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 915 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.251
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.316
|-1.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.105
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.039
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.078
|0.220
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.