Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.