Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open

Fishburn has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.