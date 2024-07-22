Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 after a 15th-place finish in the ISCO Championship in his last competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Fishburn's first time competing at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 3.018 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.702 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.328, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.32%.
- On the greens, Fishburn has registered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.87. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (102nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|307.9
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.32%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.87
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.68%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.16%
|9.03%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- Fishburn, who has 292 points, currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.991 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.702
|3.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.328
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.374
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.001
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.001
|3.018
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the 3M Open.
