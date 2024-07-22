PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Parker Coody betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the ISCO Championship, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is seeking better results in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Coody at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Coody is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Coody has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Parker Coody has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -3.195 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 76th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.157. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.44%.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.9312.2
    Greens in Regulation %10665.44%63.43%
    Putts Per Round10829.0630.1
    Par Breakers14321.89%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.22%16.67%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • With 151 points, Coody currently sits 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.997 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.150-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.157-1.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0730.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.154-1.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.220-3.195

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-77+4--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

