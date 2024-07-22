Parker Coody betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Coody has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Parker Coody has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.