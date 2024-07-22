Parker Coody betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the ISCO Championship, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is seeking better results in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Coody is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five events, Coody has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Parker Coody has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -3.195 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 76th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.157. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.44%.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.9
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.44%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.06
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|143
|21.89%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.22%
|16.67%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 151 points, Coody currently sits 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.997 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.150
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.157
|-1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.073
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.154
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.220
|-3.195
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.