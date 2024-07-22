PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the ISCO Championship, Nick Hardy posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Hardy has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hardy's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231365-70-67-69-13
    7/21/20225871-71-71-72+1

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.239, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 66th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.91 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.7303.7
    Greens in Regulation %3068.52%71.60%
    Putts Per Round17129.9130.8
    Par Breakers10623.59%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5714.13%14.81%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Hardy, who has 122 points, currently ranks 167th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.881 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2391.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0861.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.507-1.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.170-2.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.352-1.263

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 3M Open.

