Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the ISCO Championship, Nick Hardy posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open aiming for better results.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Hardy has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hardy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|7/21/2022
|58
|71-71-71-72
|+1
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.239, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 66th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.91 putts-per-round average ranks 171st. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.7
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.52%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.91
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.59%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|14.13%
|14.81%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Hardy, who has 122 points, currently ranks 167th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.881 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.239
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.086
|1.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.507
|-1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.170
|-2.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.352
|-1.263
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.