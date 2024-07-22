Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.