Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open
Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Dunlap's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 92nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.048.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.1
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.75%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.76
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.36%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.10%
|15.97%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 17 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
- As of now, Dunlap has accumulated 701 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.114 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.257
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.048
|2.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.184
|-1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.061
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.333
|1.073
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the 3M Open.
