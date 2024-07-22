Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.114 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.