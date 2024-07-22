PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dunlap is averaging 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 92nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.048.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.1310.0
    Greens in Regulation %15662.75%70.14%
    Putts Per Round6728.7629.8
    Par Breakers2826.36%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.10%15.97%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in 17 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
    • As of now, Dunlap has accumulated 701 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.114 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.2570.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0482.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.184-1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0610.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3331.073

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the 3M Open.

