Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2019.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Lindheim has played the 3M Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Lindheim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/4/2019
|W/D
|78
|+7
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -2.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.6
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.41%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.91
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.23%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.94%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has participated in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 9.1%.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.012
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.