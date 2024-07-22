Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.