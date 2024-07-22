PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2019.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Lindheim has played the 3M Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Lindheim's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/4/2019W/D78+7

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -2.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.6293.0
    Greens in Regulation %-66.41%67.59%
    Putts Per Round-29.9129.7
    Par Breakers-23.23%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.94%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has participated in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 9.1%.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.012

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the 3M Open.

