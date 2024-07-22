Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 34th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Nate Lashley has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has an average of 1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.