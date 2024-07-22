PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open

    Nate Lashley finished 57th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    Latest odds for Lashley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Lashley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 57th.
    • Lashley last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 57th with a score of 5-under.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Lashley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235768-70-73-68-5
    7/21/2022MC76-71+5
    7/22/2021MC70-73+1
    7/4/2019MC69-73E

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.242 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.093 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156291.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %6366.80%67.06%
    Putts Per Round8428.8828.5
    Par Breakers3725.79%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.21%11.90%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
    • Currently, Lashley has 388 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.163-1.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.093-0.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2640.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2691.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4630.242

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

