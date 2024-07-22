Nate Lashley betting profile: 3M Open
Nate Lashley finished 57th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Lashley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 57th.
- Lashley last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 57th with a score of 5-under.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Lashley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|7/21/2022
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|7/22/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|7/4/2019
|MC
|69-73
|E
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.242 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.093 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|291.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.80%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.88
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.79%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.21%
|11.90%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
- Currently, Lashley has 388 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 1.175.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.163
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.093
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.264
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.269
|1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.463
|0.242
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the 3M Open.
