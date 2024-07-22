Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: 3M Open
At the ISCO Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 2.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|320.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|9.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen participated in four tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.694
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.