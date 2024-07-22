Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: 3M Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.