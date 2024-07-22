3H AGO
Michael Kim betting profile: 3M Open
Michael Kim looks to show better in the 2024 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|7/22/2021
|39
|71-67-68-73
|-5
|7/23/2020
|MC
|70-72
|E
|7/4/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -0.784 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.402 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 68th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.168 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (11th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|301.5
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.03%
|76.19%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.37%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.89%
|11.90%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Kim has collected 325 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.410 mark ranked in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.316
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.168
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.066
|0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.107
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.025
|1.402
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.