3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: 3M Open

    Michael Kim looks to show better in the 2024 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC75-71+4
    7/22/20213971-67-68-73-5
    7/23/2020MC70-72E
    7/4/2019MC72-72+2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -0.784 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.402 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 68th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.168 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (11th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68301.5308.4
    Greens in Regulation %2169.03%76.19%
    Putts Per Round7528.8129.8
    Par Breakers1127.37%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.89%11.90%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Kim has collected 325 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.410 mark ranked in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.3160.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1680.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0660.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.107-0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0251.402

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

