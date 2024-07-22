Michael Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging -0.784 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.