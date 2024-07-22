McClure Meissner betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that tournament).

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.910 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.