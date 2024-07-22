PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 16th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 17-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Meissner at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Meissner is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.116 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner owns a 0.299 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner's -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67301.6303.4
    Greens in Regulation %4867.56%70.83%
    Putts Per Round9428.9229.6
    Par Breakers1927.00%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.56%12.85%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Meissner sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 417 points.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.910 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1161.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2991.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3260.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.011-0.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7312.351

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

