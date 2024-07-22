McClure Meissner betting profile: 3M Open
McClure Meissner will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 16th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 17-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Meissner is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner has an average of -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.116 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner owns a 0.299 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|301.6
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.56%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.92
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.00%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.56%
|12.85%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Meissner sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 417 points.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.910 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.116
|1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.299
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.326
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.011
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.731
|2.351
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.
