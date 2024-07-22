Max Greyserman betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Max Greyserman posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open aiming for a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Greyserman has an average finish of 25th.
- Greyserman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 2.192 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 3.523 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.119 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.020 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.0
|317.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.46%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.00%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.93%
|15.12%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Greyserman has 441 points, ranking him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662.
- Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.608 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.277, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.119
|1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.020
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.045
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.338
|2.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.432
|3.523
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the 3M Open.
