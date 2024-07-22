Max Greyserman betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662.

Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.608 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.277, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.