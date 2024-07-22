Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.

McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that event, he finished 41st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.