3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

    Maverick McNealy finished 49th in the 3M Open in 2022, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    Latest odds for McNealy at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished 49th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    McNealy's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20224971-71-68-73-1
    7/22/20211667-67-68-73-9

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 3.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.140. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.07%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 27.98 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.6305.0
    Greens in Regulation %11365.07%63.54%
    Putts Per Round927.9828.4
    Par Breakers4825.33%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.94%15.28%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, McNealy has compiled 636 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3950.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.140-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3821.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3611.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9983.389

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

