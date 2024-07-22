Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open
Maverick McNealy finished 49th in the 3M Open in 2022, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished 49th after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
McNealy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|49
|71-71-68-73
|-1
|7/22/2021
|16
|67-67-68-73
|-9
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 3.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.140. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.07%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 27.98 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.6
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|65.07%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.98
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.33%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.94%
|15.28%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, McNealy has compiled 636 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that event, he finished 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.395
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.140
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.382
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.361
|1.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.998
|3.389
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.