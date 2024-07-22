PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matti Schmid seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 20th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Schmid has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 20th.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Schmid's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232068-70-66-68-12

    Schmid's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schmid finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -0.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.929 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.100 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.286, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42305.2311.8
    Greens in Regulation %6566.67%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12929.1929.7
    Par Breakers7224.65%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.74%15.74%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Schmid sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 2.053 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1000.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.286-1.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.234-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.108-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.312-1.929

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

