Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open
Matti Schmid seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 20th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Schmid has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 20th.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
Schmid's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schmid finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -0.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.929 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.100 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.286, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|305.2
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.67%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.19
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.65%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.74%
|15.74%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Schmid sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 2.053 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.100
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.286
|-1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.234
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.108
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.312
|-1.929
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.